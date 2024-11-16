Dear Editor,

Donald Trump is a lot like America’s first certified tyrant, Andrew Jackson. Jackson astonished America when he waltzed into Washington D.C., fired competent professional government administrators, and installed his own cronies in positions of power so he could rule like a dictator.

But Jackson had a lot of the Constitution right, at a time when others were ignoring basic provisions in that sacred document. For example, he understood the importance of states’ rights. Democracy is better and truer when it is decided and administered locally.

Trump wants to use the same kind of iron fist to clean house in Washington and force some correct principles of democracy down the throats of Americans. He wants manufacturing done at home to provide jobs for local workers, and policies like abortion to be decided on a state-by-state basis.

But both Jackson and Trump totally ignored the main method for achieving the principles outlined in the Constitution. That method is not force, but serious, honest, and sophisticated educational programming to raise the citizenry out of ignorance and violence and position them in communities of enlightenment and peace.

