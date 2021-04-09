Dear Editor,

I was in the Army, infantry, in the US war against the people of Viet Nam. The war in Afghanistan has dragged on for nearly 20 years, and it is time to do the right thing and end what veterans call the “Forever War.” An entire generation has never known a country at peace, and this conflict has cost a trillion dollars and countless lives.

Pres. Biden has the chance to right this wrong. This conflict must end now, as he promised many times during his campaign. Our continued presence in Afghanistan is not making America safer. In fact, prolonging these conflicts is making us a target and putting our troops in harms way unnecessarily. It’s well past time, please, Mr. President, bring our troops home now.

Military withdrawal from Afghanistan will give our diplomats a chance to do the hard work of building a peace agreement, rather than continuing with a failed military strategy that cannot accomplish anything further, and which the “Afghanistan Papers” published by the Washington Post reveal top generals themselves do not even believe in.

America’s veterans and military members deserve to have a government which advocates for them. We’re counting on you to do the right thing.

