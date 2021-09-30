Brigid Stone: Wade’s Diner Is Truly A Small Town Treasure

To the Editor,

I recently found myself in Oswego on a beautiful Sunday morning while out for a drive. We decided to get breakfast while we were out and googled local Diners. Wade’s Diner was the first to pop up and it had great reviews, so Wade’s Diner it was.

Being late morning on a Sunday, the Diner was packed and we had to wait for a seat. The staff at the Diner acknowledged us right away and were able to seat us in no time. I immediately noticed that they only had 2 people waiting tables and I was amazed at their pace. Our waitress got to us pretty quickly and despite being slammed, she was so nice and helpful with the menu. Our breakfast was hot and delicious.

Time to pay. My husband realized that he had forgotten his wallet. I discovered that I had a $10 bill and a credit card on me. No problem, tip in cash and pay with the credit card. As I approached the cash register, I saw the sign…CASH ONLY, and panic set in. I explained to our waitress our dilemma and offered to leave my drivers license while I returned home (30 minutes) to get cash. I was then told that it was no big deal, that they are a small town business and that they didn’t want me to have to travel an extra hour just to pay for breakfast. I could not believe it. We of course had every intention of coming back, but that one statement has stuck with me ever since. Thank you Wade’s Diner for a delicious meal and for restoring a little bit of my faith back into humanity. You are the epitome of small town values, and I can’t wait to come back

Brigid Stone

Central Square, NY

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...