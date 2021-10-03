To the Editor,

Who represents us on the court is important. Having certain qualities is critical.

We are fortunate to have an attorney running for Judge that has the qualities for such a position, Anthony Brindisi. He is experienced, knowledgeable, excellent listener, mediator, and problem solver with the necessary calm demeanor.

My personal knowledge of Anthony I have found him to be experienced and dedicated to making our courts fair and impartial.

He has earned my vote!

Early voting begins on October 23rd to October 31st and Election Day November 2nd. Don’t forget to flip the ballot over to vote for the propositions. Your vote is important!

Please join me in voting for Anthony Brindisi, New York State Supreme Court Judge.

-Carole H. Gehrig

