June is Men’s Health Month! The Cancer Prevention in Action (CPiA) program hopes this information will encourage men to take steps to prevent cancer.

Men are at higher risk for skin cancer than women, but only 6 in 10 men protect themselves from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun. UV rays cause up to 90% of skin cancers, including melanoma, the deadliest type of skin cancer.

Men 50 and older are up to three times more likely to get melanoma than women. One reason is because men work outside more often than women. So how can men lower their risk for skin cancer? Stay in the shade, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses and use broad spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or higher. Sunscreen should be reapplied often, especially after swimming or sweating.

Men are also less likely to get screened for colorectal cancer. New York State data show that 74% of women ages 50-75 are up to date with colorectal cancer screening, while about 69% of men ages 50-75 are up to date. It’s no wonder men get colorectal cancer more often than women. Colorectal cancer screening can find growths (polyps) that can be removed before they turn into cancer. Screening can also find cancer early when treatment may be most effective. Screening should start at age 45 for men at average risk for colorectal cancer. Men at higher risk may need to start screening earlier. All men should talk to their health care provider about their personal risk and when to start screening.

CPiA educates communities about skin cancer and helps organizations adopt policies that promote sun safety. CPiA also works with employers to develop a paid time off benefit so employees can get life-saving cancer screenings.

More information about CPiA can be found at www.takeactionagainstcancer.com and by calling 315-592-0830

Carolyn Handville

Cancer Prevention in Action Program

315-592-0830

*CPiA is supported with funds from the State of New York

