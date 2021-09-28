For All the People,

My name is Deborah Smith (Deb, to my friends) I am the owner of the Fernwood Mill.

In 2017 I was looking for help with an issue I had with a walk-way bridge that was going to be placed on my property while a new bridge was being constructed. I had gone to what I figured were the proper authorities. That being my county legislator because the cost of the bridge was going to be paid for in part by the County. I had NO satisfaction at all. The bridge was going to be put up and that was that.

I heard about a Legislator named Frank Castiglia Jr. and that I should give him a call and explain the dilemma I was in. Even though I was from another District and also another political party. Legislator Castiglia listened to my issue.

He acted without haste, not even asking what party I belonged to. His actions SAVED the taxpayers of the County $86,000, and a large headache for me.

I bring this to your attention because Mr. Castiglia is again running for County Legislator. I want the people to know he works for ALL the people.

I believe in voting for people who do things, not necessarily defined by “party”

Thank you for listening to my story.

A Republican,

Deborah Smith

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related