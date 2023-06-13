Donald Trump Is Not Above The Law

*All submissions are posted in their original format

By now, we’ve all heard the news that Donald Trump has been indicted on federal felony criminal charges. Among other crimes, Trump is charged with violating the Espionage Act after he knowingly took approximately 300 highly classified documents from the CIA, Pentagon, and National Security Agency, endangering our national security.

The indictment reveals that Trump then showed the classified national security material to individuals without a security clearance and stored them in locations where he regularly entertained foreign nationals.

A group of everyday Americans, fulfilling their civic duty by serving on a grand jury, reviewed mountains of evidence—including testimony from dozens of witnesses, documents, and more. They came together and decided that enough evidence existed that serious crimes had been committed to bring felony charges against Trump. 37 of them in fact.

No one is above the law—even if he is rich, famous, and a former president.

