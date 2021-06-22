To the Editor,

A recent post by the Mayor of Fulton, said that we should be more understanding of a new council because they are still learning as she is.

Well, it has cost the taxpayers of Fulton around $195,000 to have a council and Mayor that are still in training.

This statement came about because the Mayor and Council along with the City Chamberland failed to follow the rules of Executive Order 202.1 that were issued almost a year and a half ago. Rules that they followed regarding virtual public meetings of an elected body. They knew the rules for at least 6 or 7 meetings but not for the one held on June 15th.

With that in mind the only reason that they would not follow those rules would be to see if they could get away with only using the portion of the rules that they wanted to and not all of them. That is called being deceitful but, saying you are still in a learning phase and the public should be more understanding of their error should excuse them.

Well the learning phase should only apply for the first month on the job. There is about 26yrs of experience on the council between the 3 senior members and the City Clerk/Chamberland. Also there is over 100yrs of experience at the State level that can be called.

It is very fortunate that at the meeting in June 15th someone questioned the legality of the meeting because of the lack of a quorum present. If the question hadn’t come up and the actions taken went forward. Anyone that these actions affected could file an Article 78 action against the city costing the taxpayers more money for a Council and Mayor that are still learning.

Forgiveness for lack of knowledge ends when you start getting paid for a job you have chosen and were elected into. At that point you are required to know, if not you are required to find the correct actions to be taken before you take them.

Frank Castiglia Jr.

Taxpayer City of Fulton

