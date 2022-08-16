It’s Safe, It’s Safe, It’s Safe!

Three government officials have said that the smoke coming from the Attis ethanol plant is safe.

That is a Mayor, a County legislative Chairman, and a US Senator. Not a single one has a Medical degree. All have said that they will have DEC and EPA monitor the exhaust.

CEH and DOH have said they are working with local and state officials towards a solution.

Well that still doesn’t tell us if it is healthy to breath now does it.

The Governor has been asked to weigh in on the issue and has passed on the invite.

Everyone remembers how they told everyone that smoking was safe!

Everyone remembers how they told everyone that second hand smoke was safe!

The poor boys that served in Vietnam were told how agent Orange was safe!

We all know how each of those turned out.

We knew that the exhaust was non-toxic.

What we still don’t know is if it is Healthy for us to breath for the past 8 months and nobody knows how much longer.

Everyone wants to talk and watch and monitor.

We want action not words!

On Sunday another person told me of having to close their windows because of the smell. They live on the West-side of the City of Fulton.

Very sad that we can’t get anything but lots of words from our high ranking elected officials.

People with respiratory issues and sinus issues must suffer.

People must go inside and close their windows during a time when they should be outside enjoying the nice weather. Wear a mask if you want to be outside and the smoke bothers you.

Didn’t we just get out of wearing masks in public now they want us to wear them in our own back yards.

DEC is the only agency that is doing anything. They are performing the Air Monitoring and reporting the results.

When asked if this was a permittable burn. They said NO! When asked that if the plant were open would they tell the operator to stop the exhaust! They said YES.

That is all we need to know.

County should order it stopped and stopped NOW.

They are choosing MONEY over PEOPLE!

People come before Money!

Legislator Frank Castiglia jr.

