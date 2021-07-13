To the Editor,

In the past few weeks, the news has been all a buzz about an issue in the City of Oswego and the building of a grain storage building.

The big issue seems to be about the ability to view a historic light house.

Knowing the process of construction of any buildings in any state-owned property, there had to be plans before any construction could be put into action. Knowing the head of both the Port Authority and the board president I know that that paper work was done.

In fact, on the Port Authority’s website all of the required documents are there for anyone to see. These documents include letters of support for the BUILD grant and the PIDP grant that the Port applied for from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

These letters were submitted by Senator Ritchie, Assemblyman Barclay, the chair of the Oswego County legislature, the Oswego County IDA, Operation Oswego County and the Chamber of Commerce.

Two legislators are members of the IDA and the attorney for the IDA is also the attorney for the City of Oswego. The letters specifically refer to the building of two grain towers as a part of the Central New York Regional Agriculture Export Center Expansion Project.

The Port’s Planning and Development Committee held a public hearing and the director of Community Development for the city of Oswego and the City’s waterfront development commissioner both made comments. If this project comes as a surprise to the City, ask yourself why? Concerns, meetings, discussions with the Port should have happened long ago before these public officials committed their support to the project.

Also having been following Mayor Barlow and his praising of all progress within the City of Oswego, he more than likely would have been having a news conference showcasing the progress at the Port and how much revenue it would bring into the City. Puffing up his chest looking for one more accomplishment for his political resume.

Enter into the picture the Broadwell Hotel Group, and their many followers and employees and political cronies. They have an issue with the building of a grain storage building. This is the same group that had a problem with the docking of a storage tanker a few years ago. Their contention is that the grain storage building will block the view of the light house. It will! Only to their guests. All other visitors to the city of Oswego can view the light house from the parking areas of the Historic fort and the over look of the new marina.

So with this in mind the only issue with seeing the light house is that of Broadwell Hotel Group. With that being the case.

Why in God’s name is public taxpayer money being spent to fight a legal battle with the Port Authority over a legality issue. All costs for legal representation should come out of the Broadwell Groups pocket it is their fight not the taxpayers.

I never went to the walkway behind the hotels to see the light house I always go to the overlook over the marina or the overlook by the Fort problem solved.

Frank Castiglia Jr.

