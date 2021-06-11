To the Editor,

George Horning has lived in the Town of Parish his entire life, there is nothing he is more passionate about than his town and family. His family have been here since 1903 and proudly call this town their home. There is no better way to preserve something that he cares about so passionately then to become a humble servant to the town where many of his members and friends still reside. There is no greater service he can provide then taking care of this area for the next generation.

George has much to offer this small community, he has worked in the construction trade in many positions from laborer, to superintendent, to owner. He understands learning from the bottom up and has proven leadership skills. He has worked on sewer and water plants, road construction crews, commercial building construction, a self-employed logger and both gas and diesel automotive mechanic. He is a man that has learned many skills throughout his life, always willing to share his knowledge and help anyone that needs it.

Through out this campaign he has been asked if can reduce taxes, he replies that he isn’t in a position to reduce taxes but hopes to offer more services for what you pay. He encourages town people to attend meetings and see what is going on in their town. Many would be surprised. It is a time when taxpayers need to be aware and to educate themselves. It is the taxpayer’s money, and they need to who is spending their money and on what services. Taxpayers are the employer, the elected are the employees.

George is known for his straight forwardness and getting jobs done. He wants the town people to know that it is a time where a pandemic has changed so much, he wants to give hope in honest people, integrity and standing for what you believe in, and that a handshake is still worth something. George is often seen on his Harley, driving an antique car, or with his grandchildren but is always willing to take the time to listen to your concerns regarding the highway superintendent’s job and functions. He is ready to move into the future with both feet on the ground and learn from mistakes that have been made in the past. It is time to make people accountable for their work, ethics and honesty.

George asks for your support on election day June 22 and hopes to see you on election day.

-Submitted by George Horning

