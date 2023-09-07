George Santos Doesn’t Work For Us

*All submissions are posted in their original format

To the editor: Judy Jerome

My parents were honorable people. They worked hard, paid their taxes and raised their children well. One of the things that I learned at an early age was telling the truth was good and lying was bad. It’s a message which I have tried to pass on to my own kids as well.

But here we are with a Congressman from my home state of New York who seems to lie more than he actually tells the truth.

I’m thinking of George Santos who represents the 3rd district of New York.

He is a man who is still serving in Congress and making decisions which affect all of us. And yet his lies run the gamut from superficial to outright fraud.

Here are a few examples:

• Lying about his education and work experience. He said he had been a banker on Wall Street;

• Lying about his grandmother being a holocaust victim;

• Lying about being Jewish;

• Lying to collect unemployment benefits;

• …and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Santos’s record of fraud has triggered federal investigations, an indictment, and an ethics inquiry. And yet he still maintains his seat in Congress. Why? Mostly because the Speaker of the House needs his vote. He is not voting to represent our state or even his district. He is voting to maintain the power of his party in Congress.

It offends me and if my parents were still alive (good Republicans, both of them), they would be offended too.

And here’s the thing: our representative, Congressman Brandon Williams, is supporting the coalition in Congress who continue to underpin George Santos’ retaining his seat. Shameful!

Judy Jerome

Syracuse

315.527.1277

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...