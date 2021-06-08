Dear Oswego County voters,

We are writing to proudly endorse Greg Oakes for Oswego County Court Judge and encourage you to vote for him. As retired Senior Investigators for the New York State Police who were stationed in Oswego County, each of us has personally worked with Greg in his role as District Attorney. We know that he has the experience, knowledge, and integrity needed to be an effective and fair County Court Judge.

As Senior Investigators assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), we supervised felony investigations—significant crimes that sometimes involve sexual assault, serious physical injury, and death. These are the types of cases that go before a County Court Judge. With over 100 years of combined service between us, we know how important these cases are to victims, to the community, and to the officers and investigators who work these cases.

Over the past 20 years, Greg has successfully prosecuted thousands of felony cases, both as a front-line prosecutor and as District Attorney. Throughout his career, he has worked with and alongside law enforcement. Since he serves as both DA and Coroner, he was sometimes literally next to us, standing shoulder to shoulder, as we processed death scenes. He has the type of knowledge and insight that can only come from being in the field and doing the work.

A County Court Judge makes decisions that directly impact the direction of a case and whether police and prosecutors can obtain justice. It’s therefore important that the presiding judge has significant experience in this area of the law. Greg’s two decades of service in law enforcement have provided him with the substantive and procedural knowledge needed to make important decisions on day one.

We therefore respectfully ask that you support Greg Oakes and vote for him at the Republican and Conservative Primaries on June 22nd.