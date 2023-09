It’s Time To Leave!

*All submissions are posted in their original format

To the Editor: Frank Castiglia

The city of Fulton was formed in 1902 by the merging of two villages.

One hundred and twenty-one years ago.

We had over 100 yrs of prosperity .

Most recently the following occurred.

THE DATE WAS 1-1-2020 THIS CHAMBER WAS FILLED TO STANDING ROOM ONLY. THE LARGEST CHANGING OF THE GUARD IN RECENT HISTORY.

EVERYONE WAS HOPEFUL THAT A CHANGE WOULD BRING AN UP SWING IN OUR FUTURE.

WE HAD JUST BEEN AWARDED A DRI AWARD BECAUSE OF THE TENACITY OF MAYOR WOODARD AND EVERYTHING SEEMED ROSEY.

COVID HIT AND IT HIT HARD.

BUT THE BIGGEST HIT WAS THE WAY THINGS IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE CITY WENT FROM A TRANSPARENCY PLATFORM TO “IT’S MINE AND YOU DON’T NEED TO KNOW AND WE DON’T WANT TO SHARE WITH YOU AND YOU ONLY HAVE THREE MINUTES TO TELL US WHAT YOU THINK.

NOW WE HAVE HAD PART-TIME MAYORS IN THE PAST,(YOU KNOW THEY HOLD DOWN A FULL-TIME JOB OUT SIDE OF THE MAYORAL DUTIES) WE WERE SPOILED BY THE LIKES OF MAYOR HAYDEN AND MAYOR WOODWARD BEING FULL-TIME MAYORS FOR PART-TIME PAY.

NOW THE BIG DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE PAST PART-TIME MAYORS IS THEIR JOBS WERE IN THE CITY.

WE HAVE A BLIGHT IN THIS CITY AND IT IS ABSENTEE LANDLORDS. WE SEE WHAT THIS HAS DONE TO OUR NEGIHBORHOODS.

WE HAVE NEVER IN MY MEMORY HAD AN ABSENTEE MAYOR. We do now and WE SEE WHAT THIS HAS DONE TO OUR CITY.

SO IT’S WITH A HEAVY HEART THAT AT THIS TIME IN FULTON HISTROY I ASK THAT THE CURRENT MAYOR RESIGN THE POSTION OF MAYOR OF THE CITY OF FULTON, WE NEED SOMEONE HERE NOT ON A COMPUTER FEED.

WE HAVE A COMPETENT PRESIDENT OF THE CC THAT CAN RUN THE CITY WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF AN ACTING CITY MGR.

Resident and Taxpayer of the City of Futlon.

Frank Castiglia Jr.

