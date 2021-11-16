To the Editor,

It is estimated that 1.6-2.8 million youth run away each year. That’s too many homeless youth. These are good kids put in bad situations.

Statistics show that approximately 34% of youth reported being sexually abused before leaving home. Approximately 46% of youth reported physical and/or emotional abuse before leaving home. Other common reasons youth report for leaving are conflict between parent/ guardian, family economic problems, and transitioning from foster care or other public systems.

Runaway and homeless youth have an increased likelihood of high risk behaviors such as unprotected sex, multiple sex partners and intravenous drug use. They also have a greater risk of severe anxiety and depression, suicide, poor health and nutrition and low self-esteem. Approximately 75% of these youth have dropped out of school or will drop out of school.

As your reading this article you might be thinking, “Does homelessness exist in Oswego County?” You may not find homeless youth in Oswego County in the “normal” places. They probably will not be sleeping under a bridge or in a cardboard box in an alley way. Most homeless youth in the county do what is called “couch surfing.” They move from friend to friend sleeping on a couch, floor, or wherever someone has room for them.

In recognition of November being National Runaway Prevention Month, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Homeless Services Program will be busy spreading the word and educating the community on the issue of homeless youth in Oswego County. Staff will be educating the public on what services are available for homeless youth in the county and what they can do to help.

Each year, OCO’s Homeless Services program provides services (food, clothing, shelter, and case management services) to hundreds of homeless youth in Oswego County. In 2020, OCO worked with 727 youth under the age of 24 who were homeless, or at risk of being homeless, and provided over 4,900 nights of shelter to homeless youth. These 727 youth received 6291 emergency items throughout the year including clothing, food, and hygiene items.

To help assist runaway and homeless youth in Oswego County, OCO operates a four bed homeless shelter, licensed through the Office of Child and Family Services. This is a voluntary program for youth ages 16 through 20. Youth can stay up to 30 days and are provided with 24 hour supervision, case management, counseling, recreation, life skills building, and meals.

If you have questions about the youth shelter or you know someone under the age of 21 that has housing issues please contact OCO’s 24 hour Crisis Hotline at 342-7618 or toll free at 1-888-342-7618.

Youth Emergency Services through OCO are funded by the United States Department of Health and Human Services and Oswego City/ County Youth Bureau.

Jill Brzuszkiewicz

Oswego County Opportunities

Homeless Services Coordinator

