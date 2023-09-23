*All submissions are posted in their original format

To the editor: Frank Castiglia

500+,50,25+!

If you go to EutroPHIX web site you will see these numbers, they claim working on over 500 lakes, in 50 states, and over 25yrs of experience.

This is the company that the city of Fulton is entertaining to perform a lake clean up.

The cost is at least 4million dollars. The time frame is anywhere around 5 to 10 yrs.

At the town hall meeting last week hosted by none other than our most of the time absentee Mayor.

I pointed out that the informational panel consisted of 2 politicians (Mayor, CC member Doug Chapman) 1-Public servant (John Snow Jr.-Granby Town Supervisor), 3- representatives of 2- state elected officials, and 1-federal elected official. I pointed out that lacking were representatives from, Oswego County Health, Oswego County Soil and Water, DEC, EPA, I pointed out that these are the Health officials that will tell us if what the City Administration is planning on performing will be safe for the environment and human beings.

In that town hall meeting I asked that the company provide the list of the 500 lakes they say on the Website given to me. I said I need to check to see what effects their treatment has had on the lakes from 15 to 20 years ago.

At the end of the meeting, I meet with the representatives of the company. The gentleman told me he wasn’t going to give me his list of clients. I told him if he can’t give me that list I can’t and won’t support this action.

Now if you go to their website, you will see that they advertise only 3 lakes. I have contacted 2 of those 3 lakes and each are in like the 3rdyear of a 10yr plan. They are happy with the result but can’t say if there are any repercussions, one chemist said there is MINIMAL RISK, a big red flag went up for me. That is why I want to see the list of the 500 lakes so I can contact them to see if there have been any negative reactions to the eco system or human and animal life.

Why wouldn’t they want to share that information is what you and I must ask.

Better yet our administrator (Mayor) should be providing that information to us.

Until I can do the research I can’t with a clear mind say that I would support the use of this company. I worry about the effects that may not surface for 20 yrs. I won’t put the public at risk.

Frank Castiglia-Oswego County Legislator 25th District.

