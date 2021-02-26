Dear Editor,

As an employer you may not be seeing your employees everyday like you used to you, but you can still have an important impact on their health. In addition to providing safe workspaces and policies to reduce the spread of COVID-19, you can put in place a paid time off for cancer screening policy to promote cancer screening.

In fact, March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colorectal cancer screening can find cancer early when it may be easier to treat. And, screening can also find growths (called polyps) that can be removed before they turn into cancer.

Our Cancer Prevention and Action Program (CPiA), supported with funds from the State of New York works with employers to develop a paid time off for cancer screening benefit, allowing employees to get their life-saving screenings such as cervical, breast, and colorectal cancer, without having to use accrued leave or sick time.

Now more than ever is it important to maintain good health, such as through cancer prevention and early detection. Many people may have postponed colorectal cancer screening throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but now is a good time to encourage your employees to get the screenings they may have put off this past year.

To learn more about the CPiA Program and explore how you can make it easier for your employees to get screened for colorectal cancer, call us at 855-592-0830.

Leanna Cleveland

Coordinator of Community Health

Oswego County Opportunties, Inc.

Cancer Prevention in Action of Oswego County (315) 592-0827

