Letter to the Editor: Patrick Dewine:

United Way of Oswego County extends a sincere thank you to the many volunteers and sponsors whose commitment to United Way’s 2022 Golf Tournament made the event an outstanding success.

This year’s golf tournament, again featuring morning and afternoon flights, hosted 42 teams, and raised more than $30,000. This money will be used to help fund the many human services programs, provided through our member agencies, that work to end hunger, help children and youth succeed and improve the overall health and well-being of our communities.

An event of this scope requires year-round preparation. United Way acknowledges the excellence in planning and organization demonstrated by our Golf Committee. These dedicated individuals, including Co-Chair Dave Lloyd of Novelis (retired), Lynn Eggert of Novelis, Co-Chair Rich Godden of IBEW Local 43 (retired), Dick Delaney of Novelis (retired), and Kate Davis Pitsley of United Way, did an outstanding job in implementing their vision for this tournament. Their efforts, combined with the graciousness and support of the Oswego Country Club management and staff, ensured an enjoyable day for golfers and volunteers.

The United Way Golf Tournament would not have been possible if not for the support we received from our major sponsors, Constellation, Novelis, National Grid, and Burritt Motors, as well as our beverage and food vendors Eagle Beverage, IBEW Local 43, Richard S. Shineman Foundation, Avery Rental Properties, Kinney Drugs Foundation and DOT Foods. It’s also unmistakable that the day would not run as smoothly as it did if it wasn’t for our volunteers that worked hard throughout the entire day.

Good people coming together for the benefit of others is the trademark of United Way and nowhere was that more evident than our 27th Annual Golf Tournament. Thank you for your continued community support of United Way.

Sincerely,

Patrick Dewine

Executive Director

United Way of Greater Oswego County

