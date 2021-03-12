To the Editor,

Due to personal reasons I decided not to run for reelection as Oswego Township Official and wanted to share my experiences during my 3+ year tenure. What our government needs starting at the Township level is a good haircut and some more cooperation.

Supervisor LeClercq has shown this is possible even for a local agency like the Township. He cut tree trimming costs by 30% and helped establish multi-agency purchasing procedures to reduce overall costs for stuff like office supplies with the School District among others. Not to mention that he cut the salaries of all elected officials within the Township, starting with himself.

Mr. LeClercq also helped get other local agencies to communicate and work together beyond spending to improve the safety of our community with the county sheriff and surrounding town police departments. He has also kept social programs like the Oswego Senior Center to stay running even during the pandemic. If this community wants someone who puts his money where his mouth is and works to keep it all together then we should re-elect Supervisor LeClercq.

Coming from a corporate environment I was impressed how Brian put together a process not only to reduce cost but to reduce or avoid additional cost.

Brian LeClercq has a proven track record of reducing spending, taking care of our seniors in need, and working with the other local government bodies to save our taxpayer dollars. I would like to see if his opponent Joe West can say the same of his own record? I know I want to keep my money in my wallet and not spend it on another useless tax hike.

Respectfully

Michael Bidegain

[email protected]

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...