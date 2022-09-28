To the Editor,

On November 8, New Yorkers will go to the polls to vote on a number of important races. One of the most important for the counties of Oneida, Onondaga, Herkimer, Lewis, Oswego and Jefferson is the race for State Supreme Court. In 2019 now Supreme Court Judge Danielle Fogel pulled off a stunning upset against former Representative Anthony Brindisi, showing candidates are extremely important to these races. This year Republicans have nominated another fantastic slate of candidates for this race: Kevin Kuehner, Julie Grow Denton, Mark Rose, and Will Ramseier.

Each of these candidates are highly qualified and have had amazing careers serving our communities. It is imperative on November 8 that we get out and vote for all four of these candidates who will prioritize the preservation of the rule of law and respect for our great American legal system. In a time of great tribulations for our legal system is more important now than ever to elect judges who will uphold their oaths to defend the Constitution. The Oneida County Young Republicans are honored to endorse each of them, and hope they have earned the support of voters in each county in the 5th Judicial District.

Pat O’Brien

President, Oneida County Young Republicans

