To the editor: Elizabeth Toomey

Recovery Month is celebrated by many in the addiction and recovery communities. These celebrations serve to recognize those who are recovering from addiction disorders and their loved ones who are fighting the recovery battle alongside them. Every day, millions of individuals are recovering from mental health and addiction disorders. Among those is?gambling addiction.

Recovery looks different for everyone, and no one person’s recovery journey is the same. Recovery is a big deal and people in recovery continue to work diligently to find peace and maintain their recovery. We celebrate recovery month because we know the devastating effects gambling harm can have on those struggling, and their loved ones. As a diagnosable mental health disorder, we know that the brain chemistry changes for individuals who are experiencing gambling disorder. We know the effort and strength it takes to work towards recovery from gambling, and we want to celebrate those who start and continue their recovery journey.

The consequences of one’s gambling behaviors can include withdrawal from family and events, loss of a job, lying to family members to hide the extent of gambling, and stealing. By coming together as a community, we can reduce shame and stigma to create a place where people work on their path to recovery.

If you or a loved one are impacted by gambling harms, the Central NY Problem Gambling Resource Center can help connect you to local supports and resources including recovery meetings, scheduling an appointment with a counselor, outpatient programs, and even peer support. We want you to know that you are not alone, and we are here to help. All calls are confidential. 1-315-413-4676 or [email protected]

