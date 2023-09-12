Support For Stuff-A-Bus Appreciated

*All submissions are posted in their original format

To the editor: Patrick Dewine

Thanks to the tremendous outpouring of support from the community and the tireless effort of our many volunteers, United Way of Greater Oswego County’s 21st Annual Stuff-A-Bus Campaign was a resounding success.

“Thank you” is not enough appreciation I have for the donations of school supplies and funds we received from organizations, individuals and businesses, the work of the nine district coordinators, each bus site volunteer, the transportation dept. from the school districts, our friends who collected, sorted, and distributed the school supplies, along with the cooperation we received from businesses that graciously hosted a bus and served as an official drop site for school supplies. Collectively, 38,829 school supply items were gathered and distributed throughout the county, reaching 1,652 children.

Work for this project started last Fall when Christina Minotti from Oswego Walmart reached out to us with a generous donation, consisting of 3 pallets of school supplies for the 2023 distribution. From there, Joanne Johnson connected us with Frank Clavelli, Jr. and Kevin Sheridan from Constellation to pick up those pallets and deliver them to Eagle Beverage’s storage space. In August, Oswego City School District warehouse employees transported them from storage to the Oswego Elks for sorting. These transits were all done under the direction of John Kelly. At the same time last Fall, I received word from Tricia Branch at Walmart in East Syracuse that backpacks were deeply discounted . Upon arriving to purchase them, another friend, Store Manager Sue Palmer, provided 133 backpacks at a remarkably low price, allowing us to stretch donations that much further. As you can see, “it takes a village” and this undertaking could not possibly have occurred successfully without the support and cooperation of many individuals. We are fortunate to have a large group of people willing to participate in this initiative for the sake of the kids, and for that I am eternally thankful.

The outcomes of this year’s Stuff-A-Bus Campaign would not have been possible if not for the Oswego Elks Lodge and their members, who warmly welcomed us to their facility! I am also grateful to Eagle Beverage for allowing us to store the pallets of donated school supplies since last October. The collaborative efforts of the nine school districts and their volunteers worked very hard to make this happen, and I thank you. Collecting, sorting, counting, and distributing the supplies takes a group effort, and these caring people came through in great force. Their efforts, along with those of our many donors helped put smiles on the faces of hundreds of children who now have the school supplies they need for a successful start to the school year. Hearing words of gratitude from the families validated all the work that went into this annual initiative.

I am extremely grateful to my co-chair, Laurie Kelly, for her hard work and months of volunteering throughout this event. Laurie, along with her husband John, helped produce outstanding results for the children of Oswego County. I am also very thankful to the members of the Oswego National Honor Society, offering many hours of their time over two days, as well.

Thank you to the countless number of community members who contributed school supplies and the businesses that served as an official collection site. Your concern for the youth of Oswego County is greatly appreciated and the success of this initiative would not be possible without you!

Sincerely,

Patrick Dewine

Executive Director

United Way of Greater Oswego County

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...