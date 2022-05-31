Tanya Semchenko: Animal Advocates Across New York Calling On Assembly To Pass A.4283

To the Editor,

Animal advocates across New York State are calling on the Assembly to pass A.4283 without delay and put an end to our state’s participation in the horrific puppy mill industry. This is the moment to advance the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill and end the sale of cruelly bred dogs, cats, and rabbits in NY pet stores for good. An overwhelming majority of lawmakers support this bill, and I urge our Assemblymember and the chamber’s Minority Leader, William Barclay, to take the hold off the bill and pass it – animals can’t wait another day.

At federally licensed puppy mills, a breeder will use a mother dog to whelp litter after litter, with no regard for the health of the dog or her puppies. Behind many of the adorable fluffballs available in our local pet stores are sick, injured, neglected, and unsocialized dogs in deplorable conditions across state lines. Moreover, shutting down the puppy mill pipeline will not only keep cruelly bred puppies out of pet stores, but will also protect consumers from the financial loss and heartbreak that comes with purchasing a sick puppy.

The NY Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill will strike a major blow to the cruel puppy mills that supply our state’s pet stores. New Yorkers will still be able seek out pets from reputable breeders of their choice, but we would be cutting ties with an industry that profits from treating animals like unfeeling merchandise, and all the cruelty, and deception that goes with it. Please join me in urging Assemblymember Barclay to pass the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill (A.4283).

Tanya Semchenko

President

Oswego County SPCA

