Victoria Usherwood Gailinas: Vote For Oswego County Habitat For Humanity For CNY Tuesdays Grant Competition

To the Editor,

My friends, I have never asked for help in the past, but I am asking today. Most of you know me as I have volunteered to help your organization or business in some way. Please help me know. See below and vote once a day through this Thursday, April 29. That is one-minute of your time for [four] days only.

Please vote for Oswego County Habitat for Humanity as we are a finalist in the CNY Tuesdays Grant Competition. CNY Tuesdays is sponsored by Upstate Shredding and NBC3 News, and they are proud to to make every Tuesday count. This time we are lucky enough to be up for the grant. Thank you for voting daily to help us!

https://upstateshredding.secondstreetapp.com/og/59fba776-833f-4168-8bdc-352ad2de1cf1/gallery/280960569

Thank you so much for taking a minute to help a much needed organization in building homes for hardworking families.

-Victoria Usherwood Gailinas

Vice President Oswego County Habitat for Humanity

and

iHeartOswego

