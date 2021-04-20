William Scriber: Great Lakes Ports Need To Be Taken Into Consideration In The American Jobs Plan

To the Editor,

As the Executive Director of the Port of Oswego Authority I felt it critical to express my views on the importance of ports being included in the on-going discussion of the need for infrastructure investment in the country. During the Covid-19 pandemic, relief for ports was left out, yet we suffered as much, and in some cases more than, other sectors of the economy.

Our sector was left out of proposals for assistance to carry on our essential work of continuing the supply chain. Many hard decisions had to be made, especially on investment of infrastructure, equipment and upkeep of the very specialized facilities we manage, in order to continue our operations and maintain the safety of them.

Ports remain vitally important to the well-being of our communities during this time and will be critical for recovery efforts; however, due to our unique governing structures, we have not been eligible for many of the recently enacted relief programs. That is why I am urging congress and the President to include us in the new American Jobs Plan.

Funding sources vary for ports, and most rely on the basic revenue from operations, not on tax dollars. Our budgets have been hit hard by the ongoing business down-turn, yet the Port of Oswego is not able to just lock up our facilities and go home.

Additionally, U.S. ports play a key role in job creation. Port cargo activity in 2018 supported the employment of nearly 31 million people in the United States – an increase of 7.5 million jobs since 2014. Port-related jobs in 2018 also provided for $1.4 trillion in personal income and local consumption.

Most importantly, the American Jobs Plan needs to provide aid to ports of all sizes, both large and small alike. We must make sure that all of our American ports, not just the largest, receive the resources they need. Small ports are often the lifeblood of their communities and are the hardest hit by these events. We must not forget them when crafting national policies. The American Jobs Plan must be able to include the smallest ports in order to help them maintain

present operations, build for the future and support job growth and continuity.

Ports serve a wide variety of industry sectors which cannot be replaced by truck, rail or air. Our nation’s ports serve as the vital link between our people and the goods that drive the American Economy.

Ports like mine, a Great Lakes port, need to be taken into account, as we play a vital role in the transportation system. We need to be given consideration in the American Jobs Plan, so that we may move forward into the future, continuing to serve in our fundamental role within our communities.

William W. Scriber

Executive Director/CEO

Port of Oswego Authority

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...