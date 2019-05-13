Oswego Actor/Singer Chosen Again to Perform at the World Class Elvis Ultimate Festival 2019

OSWEGO – Oswego resident Michael Paul Callahan has been invited again to perform in the #1 in the world Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Festival in Lake George, May 29 – June 2.

Invited artists selected are coming from the USA, Canada, England, Brazil, Chile, Australia, and Japan.

Callahan will perform in the Pro category and in Gospel Sunday.

This is annually the best of the best competing for the world title, decided in August at Graceland during the annual Elvis Week.

Elvis is continually the #1 selling artist in the world.

Callahan, after just three years, is one of the top ranked Elvis Tribute Artists in the Northeast, in custom Elvis costumes, many made by Elvis’ actual costume designer.

The Elvis years 1960s – 1974 are highlighted by Callahan.

He has appeared for the last two years at Oswego’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and performed for the public.

Syracuse University filmed and published a documentary on Callahan as Elvis January 2019.

As a black belt, he is able to truly reflect Elvis onstage including appearance, voice, karate, and humor and stage presence.

He believes in, as Elvis did, the “Golden Rule,” and giving back to the community.

In February 2019 he went, by request, to meet a woman’s final request at a Rochester, hospital.

She was having brain surgery the following day and wanted “Elvis” to sing to her.

She made it through the procedure then passed away two weeks later, never taking the Elvis scarf off “Elvis” had placed around her.

On May 17, Callahan will perform as “Elvis” at Mercy Hospital Long Term Care Facility in Buffalo and May 29 at St. Luke’s Nursing Home in Oswego, the day before he leaves for The Ultimate Festival in Lake George.

He also did a fundraiser last Fall for Fulton High School Theater Department as “Elvis” with “Elton John” opening for him.

He is also the owner of A Time for Legends, with many legends like Elton John, Rod Stewart, Reba M, Roy Orbison and more.

Callahan was a national gospel recording/concert artist, promoter and producer of many years, opening for and performing with the biggest names in the world like Amy Grant and even The Imperials (Elvis’ back-up singers and famous gospel group), and most of the Grammy and Dove Award winners.

Callahan is also a movie actor, i.e. with several roles in Hollywood movies in the last two years including a role in “The Mountain” with stars like Jeff Goldblum, “Clean” as a lawyer with Adrian Brody, “Odd Man Rush” as a Hockey coach, “Sid is Dead” and more.

Also April 2018 he had a role as a doctor in “Looks That Kill,” another Hollywood movie.

He has been in several movies and films, usually as the lead, plays and musicals, including “Teen Angel” in the Broadway musical “Grease” the summer of 2017.

This year’s headliners balance established, world class entertainers with those newly bursting onto the scene. The long weekend will also include all of the fun you’ve come to expect from the Lake George Elvis Festival including a three day preliminary to Graceland’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, cruises on Lake George, Elvis entertainment throughout Lake George and into the wee hours of the morning.

The Lake George.com Elvis Festival began in 2004. The festival was founded by a group of Lake George residents, business owners and fans of the King of Rock and Roll.

Their intent was to create a festival that would honor the music and life of Elvis Presley while at the same time building a festival that would bring economic benefit to the Lake George region.

For more information on the Lake George Festival and to buy tickets go to: https://lakegeorgeelvisfest.com/. To request a booking of Michael Paul and/or The Legends group email: [email protected] Web site: https://elvis-michaelpaulcallahan.com/

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...