OSWEGO – On December 4, the OswegoBoard of Education and Superintendent of Schools will hold a regular board of education meeting, starting with an executive session, at 4:30 p.m.

The regular meeting will then start at 5 p.m.

Immediately following the regular meeting, the capital project public hearing will begin.

Both of these meetings will be held in the Oswego High School cafeteria.

The public is encourage to attend.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...