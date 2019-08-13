Oswego Bookmobile Invites You to an Open House

OSWEGO – The Oswego Bookmobile, that has been “driving books home” as their slogan suggests since 2010, invites the community to an open house on August 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the McCrobie Building, 41 Lake St.

Tour the bookmobile and view photos taken over the years of participants in the summer programs.

In addition, examples of items made by children during this year’s literacy activities will be on display.

The bookmobile was created nine years ago after testing that indicated economically disadvantaged children in the Oswego City School District were significantly less proficient in reading than their more affluent peers.

By eighth grade, the testing found there was a 40 percent gap between the percentage of economically disadvantaged children who were proficient in reading and the percentage of their peers who were proficient.

Factors contributing to this disparity included having limited access to books at appropriate reading levels in homes and neighborhoods during summer months, a trend commonly referred to as the “summer reading slide.”

The Oswego Bookmobile was created to reverse the significant, long-term impact on the academic success of children when there is not easy access to age-appropriate reading materials.

At each bookmobile stop, dedicated literacy specialists help children select books to own and excite them about reading.

Each week features a different theme with related books, hands-on activities, and read-alouds.

In 2018, more than 5,000 books were selected by young readers; more than 1,700 children visited the bookmobile 3818 times during the regular scheduled program.

Another 441 visits took place at special appearance sites including the Oswego Farmers’ Market, Harborfest Children’s Park, OCFCU Movies in the Park and the Lions Club craft show.

Nearly 4,000 healthy snacks were served during these visits.

Bookmobile board members will answer questions and provide insight into how the program operates and why Oswego needs the bookmobile.

Light refreshments will be served.

Books will not be given away at this event.

Donations of gently loved children’s books are appreciated.

All are encouraged to attend.

For more information about the Oswego Bookmobile, call 315-341-2033 or go to https://oswegobookmobile.com

