Oswego City Tree Stewards Plan Saturdays In The Park

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego City Tree Stewards will complete its ninth year of volunteer service to prune and maintain city trees on Saturdays at 10 a.m.

The next session will be on the West Riverwalk at the junction of West Oneida Street behind the Pontiac Apartments on September 15.

Oswego Tree Stewards are volunteers who prune and care for trees in the city of Oswego.

This year they have committed to working on park trees, clearing out deadwood from the crown of the trees, pruning crossing branches and cultivating the soil around the trunks, while clearing away strangling and strapping roots that may shorten tree life.

Anyone interested in joining the Oswego Tree Stewards may show up in the park at 10 a.m. for a two-hour session.

Volunteers are welcome to attend monthly meetings on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center on Lake Street.

Volunteers are trained on safe pruning techniques, no power tools are used and all volunteers must keep their feet on the ground at all times.

All work is conducted according to the city code.

Oswego Tree Stewards are a vital part of the Tree City USA Program.

Oswego Tree Stewards

Saturdays in the Park Fall Schedule

Meet at 10 a.m. in September and October

September 15: West River Walk at Oneida Street

September 22: West River Walk at Albany Street

September 29: West River Walk east of Erie Street

October 6: West River Walk east of Post Office

Work sessions are cancelled if temperature is below 50 degrees at 10 a.m. or if it is raining.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/OswegoTreeStewards/

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...