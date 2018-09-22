Oswego County Health Department Flu Clinics Begin Sept. 24

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will offer flu shots for people of all ages weekdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. beginning Sept. 24, at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

No appointment is needed; walk-ins are welcome.

Flu shots will be available in Pulaski on the third Tuesday of every month starting Oct. 16.

The shots will be given by appointment only from 9 to 11 a.m. at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, Broad Street, Pulaski.

“The flu season usually starts in October and sometimes lasts until April,” said Vera Dunsmoor, director of Patient Services for the Oswego County Health Department. “While the timing of the flu season and its severity are unpredictable, flu is certain to be present in our community during the next several months. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from this serious disease is to get a flu vaccine.”

Each year, on average, 36,000 Americans die of complications from the flu, and more than 200,000 are hospitalized.

The flu shot is recommended for children aged six months and older, and all adults.

“Even healthy people can get influenza, or the flu,” said Jodi Martin, supervising public health nurse for Preventive Services with the Oswego County Health Department. “Influenza is a contagious illness that can spread quickly from one person to another. You should get a flu vaccine before flu begins spreading in your community. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so make plans to get vaccinated early in fall, before flu season begins.”

The cost of the influenza vaccination is $41 for both adults and children and $70 for anyone over 65 years of age requesting the High Dose Flu Vaccine.

Pneumonia vaccine is also available for adults at the flu clinics; Pneumovax at a cost of $80 and Prevnar 13 at a cost of $143.

Both vaccines are covered by Medicaid and Medicare Part B.

Parents should bring their children’s shot records with them to the immunization clinics.

The nasal flu mist is not available at the clinic.

The health department only accepts cash or checks for payment.

The department can bill all UMR plans, Empire, Excellus BCBS, Fidelis, United Health Care (Community Plan Medicaid and Medicare Advantage Plans), Medicaid, and Medicare.

All patients should bring their insurance benefit cards with them to the immunization clinic.

For those covered by other insurance providers, the health department will provide a receipt that may be submitted to an insurance provider for possible reimbursement.

For those who are uninsured, the county health department may be able to provide the vaccine at a reduced rate.

No one will be turned away due to inability to pay.

For more information about flu vaccinations, call the Oswego County Health Department weekdays at 315-349-3547 or 1-800-596-3200, ext. 3547.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...