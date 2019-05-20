Oswego County Offices Begin Summer Hours June 3

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature has adopted summer hours for departments in the Legislative Office Building at 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego.

Beginning Monday, June 3, and ending Friday, Aug. 30, offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Oswego, Fulton and Pulaski will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during June, July and August.

The Oswego DMV office is closed Wednesdays until further notice.

Learner’s permit testing at the DMV offices will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDL testing will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

