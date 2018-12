OSWEGO – All Oswego County offices, solid waste transfer stations, the Bristol Hill Landfill and the Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Day, and Tuesday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.

The Energy Recovery Facility will remain open both days to serve solid waste haulers.

Haulers must have an active permit and swipe card.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...