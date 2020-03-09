Oswego County Resident in Voluntary Quarantine

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reported today, March 9, that a college student is in voluntary quarantine at their home as a precautionary measure after traveling to an area affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The student does not have any symptoms of the disease and is being monitored every day by the Oswego County Health Department. The student attended a college outside of Oswego County and had recently been in a country identified as having person-to-person spread of COVID-19.

Jiancheng Huang, Oswego County Public Health Director, said the County Health Department is working closely with the New York State Department of Health to prepare for and monitor the population for an outbreak of coronavirus.

“COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019,” said Huang. “The County Health Department is the lead public health response agency in Oswego County and has been working since January to coordinate activities with key stakeholders and health care providers, including SUNY Oswego, Oswego Hospital, ConnextCare, physicians, school districts and other agencies. Those who are elderly or who have a pre-existing medical condition are most at risk of the disease.”

Huang said county residents should follow the same steps they would take to avoid catching the flu:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Get a flu shot.

Stay home if you are sick or experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Call your health care provider if you are experiencing symptoms. Do not go to urgent care or an emergency department for COVID-19 testing.

Use the emergency department for life-threatening conditions.

More information about COVID-19 may be found at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or by calling the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...