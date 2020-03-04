Oswego County School Facilities Association accepting scholarship applications

MEXICO — Multiple scholarships are available for high school seniors throughout Oswego County who are interested in pursuing a degree in the fields of facility management, building maintenance, construction trades or construction management.

The Oswego County Chapter of the New York State School Facilities Association (NYSSFA) is seeking applicants for multiple $500 scholarships for financial assistance to Oswego County students in 2020.

Students currently enrolled in a program at the undergraduate level may also apply for the scholarship.

Applicants must complete an application and provide a letter of recommendation from a teacher, counselor or school administrator to support their request for scholarship consideration.

In addition, high school and any college transcripts must be submitted for review. Applicants are encouraged to include information regarding extra-curricular clubs, community service, special awards or honors and personal circumstances that could be taken into consideration.

Scholarship applications are available through students’ local high school guidance office or by contacting Oswego County School Facilities Association President James Sheeley at [email protected]

Deadline for submission is May 1.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...