; Oswego County Traffic Safety Board Recognizes Officer Jacob Chernesky

FULTON, NY – Fulton Police Officer Jacob Chernesky was recognized for his individual accomplishments over the last year by his Fulton Police supervisors and the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board.

Traffic Safety Champion Award recipients need to have given out the most tickets or arrests in their division as well as going above and beyond to provide community services such as community events, child safety seat checks, community outreach and general enthusiasm for their jobs.

According to Police Lt. Ralph McCann, Officer Chernesky was hired by the city of Fulton Police Department on June 8, 2015. In his short career he has been very dedicated and proactive when it comes to all aspects of policing especially traffic enforcement.

Chernesky led the department in traffic tickets issued from October 2017 through the end of September 2018.

During this period, he has issued 206 tickets out of a department total of 1,283.

He led the department in some of the types of tickets which have historically been some of the most important to enforce including; Operating a Motor Vehicle With a Suspended Drivers License, Speeding, No Seatbelt, Cell Phone Use/texting, following too closely, passed stop sign and failed to yield the right of way.

For additional local information, please contact Kyle Boeckmann at 315-343-2344 x22.

