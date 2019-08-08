Oswego Dog License Renewal Now Available On-line

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, August 8, that Oswego residents can now renew dog licenses on-line using the city’s website (www.oswegony.org).

The city licenses more than 1,700 dogs annually, 1,500 of those are renewals.

Using the on-line license renewal service will result in a $1.75 charge, in addition to the established license renewal charge.

A license renewal for a fixed dog is $10, while renewing a license for an unfixed dog is $25.

“Allowing residents to renew their dog license on-line eliminates the trouble of having to travel to City Hall and take the time for such a simple task,” the mayor said. “We continue to find ways to improve customer service and making dog license renewals quick, easy and accessible is a great way to simply the process.”

The renewal service is available under “City Services” under the City Clerk’s Department and under the “O” of the Online Dog Portal.

The Oswego City Clerk’s office administering licensing and renewal.

New licenses still need to appear at City Hall in person to the Clerk’s Office, 13 W. Oneida St., first floor.

