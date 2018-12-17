Oswego Elks Vandals Apprehended

OSWEGO – Three young adults have been charged in connection with damaging the statue in front of the Oswego Elks Lodge last month.

On November 3, at approximately 7:41 a.m., the Oswego City Police Department responded to 132 W. Fifth St., the Oswego Elks Lodge, for reported damage to the elk statue.

The damage consisted of one the antlers being broken off of the statue.

Upon investigation of the incident, it was determined that the damage was caused that same morning, at approximately 1:43 a.m.

Video surveillance showed multiple persons climbing on the statue ultimately breaking the antler and leaving the scene.

The statue, which was purchased by the Elks Lodge approximately a month before, had an approximate value of $3,000.

An extended investigation into the incident, to include canvassing multiple businesses and residences was conducted.

On 12/6/18, the Oswego City Police Department, following up on an investigatory lead, was able to locate and identify all of the involved individuals.

Three individuals were identified as being responsible for the damage caused.

All three individuals were arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree, under NYS penal law section 145.00 subdivision 3, for recklessly damaging property of another.

This is a class A misdemeanor.

The damage has been estimated at $678 to repair.

All parties have been arrested, processed and released with appearance tickets with a return date of February 7, 2019 in Oswego City Court.

Mayor Barlow said, “I applaud the great work by the Oswego Police Department and the public’s assistance with tracking down those responsible for the unnecessary vandalism and damage done to the brand-new elk statue in front of the Oswego Elks Lodge. We took this case very serious and I hope our persistence and attention to this incident deters others from committing such foolish acts in the future.”

Nelson Metz, Exalted Ruler of the Oswego Elks Lodge added, “On behalf the Elks Lodge 271, we would like to thank the members Oswego City Police Department for their hard work in locating those responsible for causing the damage. I understand that the investigating officers spent a considerable amount of time conducting interviews and canvassing surrounding neighborhoods which ultimately led to identifying the three subjects. We are certainly grateful for their hard work.”

The arrested parties were identified as:

Michael V DiNorcia (20) of Massapequa, NY

Samual R Bobbette (20) of Piseco, NY

John A Yonkers (20) of Albany, NY

