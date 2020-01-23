Oswego Health Appoints New Executive Director

OSWEGO, NY – Kim Dec, MPH, has recently been appointed as the new executive director of Physician Care, P.C., a multi-specialty medical group of Oswego Health, offering the community accessible, high quality medical care.

The group consists of cardiology, orthopedic, primary care and surgical specialists.

Dec has 20 years of healthcare administration and management experience working at various hospitals and medical practices throughout Central New York.

“In this leadership role, Kim will support the development of strong physician partnerships that lead to positive organizational culture and continuous clinical improvements,” said President of Physician Care P.C. Duane Tull, MD. “This includes direct oversight and leadership of primary care and specialty practice operations as well as playing an integral role in the recruitment and retention of all providers and staff.”

Along with her work responsibilities, Dec is involved with the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Medical Group Management Association.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with a Minor in Business Administration from the State University of New York at Albany and her Master of Public Health degree from the University of Rochester, School of Medicine and Dentistry.

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a not-for-profit healthcare system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 164-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 28-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, a retirement community. Oswego Health also has Health Services Centers located throughout Oswego County. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website www.oswegohealth.org.

