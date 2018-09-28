Oswego Health Auxiliary to Serve Ham, Turkey Dinners Each Night of Bazaar

OSWEGO – The Oswego Heath Auxiliary Bazaar will feature ham and turkey dinners served each night of this annual fall event.

The bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 10 and 11 in the lobby of Oswego Hospital.

Complete turkey and ham dinners will be sold both nights from 5 to 7 in the Oswego Hospital cafeteria.

Patrons can dine in or take out their dinners.

Takeout meals will be available beginning at 3:30 p.m. both days.

The cost of the dinners are $11 for either takeout or eat in, $6 for kids age 12 and younger, and free for those age four and younger.

This bazaar is the auxiliary’s major fundraiser for the year, which supports the programs and services of Oswego Health.

As with past years, staff members from hospital departments will donate themed baskets and also for sale will be homemade baked goods.

In addition, there also will be opportunities to take home an American Girl Doll or a Kitchen Aid mixer.

Local services clubs will also support the bazaar with their own booths at this popular community event.

