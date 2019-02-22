Oswego Health Medical Imaging Equipment Recertified

OSWEGO – Oswego Health announces that the medical equipment at several of its locations has been recertified by the American College of Radiology, ensuring that the health system is providing the highest quality images safely.

Medical Imaging equipment at the Fulton Medical Center, Oswego Hospital and the Health Services Center, were each awarded reaccreditation from ACR.

The Fulton Medical Center received reaccreditation for its ultrasound services, a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and treat a number of medical conditions.

Oswego Hospital received re-accreditation for its breast and general Magnetic Resonance Imaging services, a technique that uses a magnetic field and radio waves to create detailed images of the organs and tissues within your body.

The Health Service Center received reaccreditation for its 2D mammography and its new advanced 3D mammography equipment.

The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety.

It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Guidelines and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures, and quality assurance programs are assessed.

The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report they can use for continuous practice improvement.

“ACR Accreditation is an important achievement that is attributed to the commitment and the collaborative efforts of technologists as well as support staff to provide the highest quality imaging possible with our state of the art equipment,” said Oswego Health Director of Medical Imaging Services David Ruel. “This accreditation assures our patients, referring physicians and payers that we are indeed providing the highest level of image quality and safety by documenting that our facility meets requirements for equipment, medical personnel and quality assurance.”

Oswego Health began accreditation of all its diagnostic imaging modalities in the early 2000s.

The ACR is a national professional organization serving more than 34,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.

Community members can arrange to schedule any diagnostic imaging exam at any of its locations by calling 315-349-5540.

All of these locations and services are accredited by the ACR.

