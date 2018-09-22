Oswego Health Offers Two Classes to Guide Residents to a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions

OSWEGO – Community members can learn how to conquer their chronic condition by attending one of Oswego Health’s two free evidence-based programs offered this fall.

The classes will be taught by Oswego Health Nurse Educators, who are certified to teach the programs.

All course materials will be provided.

One of the classes will specifically help those with diabetes learn how they can lead a healthier lifestyle.

This six-week class will be held Tuesdays beginning Oct. 23 and run through Nov. 27 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in room 324 of Oswego Hospital.

A second class assists those with a variety of chronic conditions, such as COPD, heart disease, arthritis and osteoporosis, among others, will be held Thursdays beginning Oct. 25 and running through Dec. 6 (with no class Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22), from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Fulton Medical Center.

The program developed by Stanford University, is designed to help those with any chronic disease.

The workshops will cover nutrition and exercise, as well as how to get support, deal with pain and fatigue and talk with your physician and family members about your condition.

Participants will learn goal setting techniques and establish a step-by-step plan to improve their health.

“These classes have been successful in providing excellent tips and information,” said Oswego Heath Nurse Educator Lori Greeney. “We get many compliments from our attendees on how the classes are truly making a positive difference in their lives.”

Those who complete either class will be given a $20 Price Chopper gift card, courtesy of the Rural Health Network of Oswego County.

To register for either one of the classes or if you have questions, please call 315-349-5513.

