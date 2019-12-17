Oswego Health Presents Twelve Employees with Engagement Champion Award 

OSWEGO, NY – With more than 1,200 employees throughout Oswego County, Oswego Health understands the importance of culture within an organization and how that relates to employee morale and retention.

On a quarterly basis, Oswego Health recognizes employees that exemplify what it means to be engaged across the organization.

This past quarter a total of twelve employees received an Engagement Champion Award.

The Oswego Health Engagement Committee, made up of Directors and Managers from various areas throughout the organization, created specific criteria for the award and open nominations for employees that display the values of Oswego Health: Teamwork, Ownership, Communication, Quality, Compassion, and Respect.

In addition, the nominee must go above and beyond to participate and attend events, demonstrate a positive attitude, rise above challenging situations, collaborates well across different departments, embraces the culture, takes pride in the organization and promotes Oswego Health in the community.

Oswego Health is proud to announce the following employees who were recognized at a private ceremony at Springside at Seneca Hill on December 11:

• Kathy Batchelor- Snack Bar Hostess

Managers: Barbara Bjerklie, Amy Dittly

• Jennifer Bonning- Clinical Quality Management Coordinator

Manager: Katie Pagliaroli

• Jennifer Copperwheat- Senior Echocardiographer, Medical Imaging

Managers: Dave Ruel, Megan McManus

• Jessica Graves- Receptionist, Seneca Hill Manor

Manager: Sandy Beckwith

• Michele Hourigan- Director of Business & Community Development, Foundation

Manager: Margaret Barclay

• Steven Leaf- LPN, Seneca Hill Manor

Manager: Esther Field

• Jill Lee- Patient Access Representative, Registration (Central Square location)

Managers: Sandy Nettles, Julie Struallo

• Alissa Miceli- Med Surg Administrative Staffing & Scheduling Assistant

Manager: Cheryl Stilwell

• Monita Raponi- Patient Access Supervisor

Managers: Sandy Nettles, Julie Struallo

• ‘Amber Shumway- RN II, Fulton Urgent Care

Manager: Kelly Montagna

• Kimberly Spurling- Women’s Services Director

Manager: Melissa Purtell

• Edward Wallace- Desktop Engineer I, IS&T

Manager: Jeremy Lambert

“Oswego Health understands the importance of employee culture as it relates to morale and productivity, as our employees play an integral role in fulfilling our mission to provide quality care throughout the community. We have an awesome team of employees across the health system and the Engagement Champion Award was created as an opportunity for employees to recognize one another for excelling in their positions,” said Vice President of Human Resources, Marq Brown.

