Go to ...
RSS Feed

September 21, 2018

Search Oswego County Today

Oswego High School Hosts Meet The Teacher Night

Written by Submitted article, Sep 21, 2018, 0 Comments

OSWEGO – Parents and guardians of Oswego High School students stepped into their child’s shoes as they experienced a mock day in their life during the building’s recent Meet the Teacher night.

OHS junior Kathleen McGreevy introduces her mother, Amanda Plasse, to English teacher Gretchen Fronk during the high school’s recent Meet the Teacher night.

OHS junior Kathleen McGreevy introduces her mother, Amanda Plasse, to English teacher Gretchen Fronk during the high school’s recent Meet the Teacher night.

Families first visited the cafeteria where they received pertinent community information to help students achieve success both inside and outside of school.

Debra Kasmer, OHS administrative intern, said that inaugural portion of the evening aimed to improve school-to-home relations.

Students and their families enjoyed refreshments before they walked the hallways and visited classrooms together.

Leave a Review or Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories From Community

%d bloggers like this: