Oswego High School Hosts Meet The Teacher Night

OSWEGO – Parents and guardians of Oswego High School students stepped into their child’s shoes as they experienced a mock day in their life during the building’s recent Meet the Teacher night.

Families first visited the cafeteria where they received pertinent community information to help students achieve success both inside and outside of school.

Debra Kasmer, OHS administrative intern, said that inaugural portion of the evening aimed to improve school-to-home relations.

Students and their families enjoyed refreshments before they walked the hallways and visited classrooms together.

