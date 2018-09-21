Oswego Library Receives Funding

OSWEGO – Senator Patty Ritchie secured $7,000 for the Oswego Public Library.

As she said in her letter, “Libraries play an important role in our communities and I thank you for the work you do to improve access to books, technology, culture and opportunities for learning in our region.”

Two years ago, she secured a SAMS grant for $50,000 which allowed the library to work on its foundation and windows.

Thank you Senator Ritchie for supporting libraries.

