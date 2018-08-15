Oswego Players To Present ’Dracula’ In September

OSWEGO – In September, the Oswego Players will present the classic horror story “Dracula” as the fourth production of its 80th anniversary season.

The show carries all the excitement of Bram Stoker’s original book, in a revised dramatic adaptation.

The story begins as Abraham Van Helsing investigates the mysterious illness of a young woman, Lucy Seward, with the help of her father and fiance.

He discovers she is the victim of Count Dracula, a powerful vampire who is feeding on her blood.

The men follow one of Dracula’s servants to the vampire’s hiding place, where they decide they must try to kill him.

Come early to the theater, get the best seat in the house and experience the rush of excitement watching if they finally succeed in their quest.

Faint of heart beware.

The Players’ production of “Dracula” features a topnotch cast including , Pablo Mendoza as Dracula, Derek Potocki as Abraham Van Helsing, Norman Berlin III as R. M. Renfield, Jessie Dobrzynski, as Lucy Seward, Patrick Carman, as Jonathan Harker, Kevin Colvin, as Butterworth and Alex Taylor as the Maid.

The role of Dr. Seward has yet to be announced.

Veteran Oswego Players director Troy Pepper will lead the production, which is scheduled to be presented at the Frances Marion Brown Theater on September 8, 14 and 15 at 8 p.m. and September 9 and 16 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices include: student and seniors $9, adults $14.

Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 315-343-5138 or at www.oswegoplayers.org

