Oswego Players Welcome Amy Prieto to the Frances Marion Brown Stage

OSWEGO – For those of us who grew up on “I Love Lucy” or for those of you who have watched the many re-runs on TV Land, you surely have a favorite show that still makes you laugh even after seeing it for the umpteen time.

The premise is usually the same, Lucy has a scheme she needs help with and who better to help her carry it out, but her landlord buddy, Ethel.

No matter how crazy the situation, somehow Lucy always gets Ethel to play right along and the results are hilarious.

Sherri Metz must have had this dynamic comedic duo in mind when cast her show, “I Take This Man.”

She needed just the same kind of foil to play the part of Charlene opposite the Lucy like Giddy.

And boy did she find a winner.

Amy Prieto walked into auditions the second night and within a few lines,

Metz knew she had a magical combination with Prieto as Charlene and Adele Cronk as Giddy.

Although Prieto is new to the Oswego Players’ stage, she comes jam packed with a healthy resume of theater experience under her belt.

She said she is thrilled to be performing in her first production with the Oswego Players.

She was most recently seen in Rumors (Claire Ganz) and Blithe Spirit (Elvira) at the Central New York Playhouse.

Prior to returning to her CNY roots, she performed in several shows with the Twin Beach Players in Maryland and the Canyon Theatre Guild in California.

Prieto tells us she is delighted to be a part of this hilarious show with a great cast and creative team.

This powerful cast of talented actors that includes Nelson Metz, Adele and Eric Cronk, and Mike Tuso are ready to make magic on the Frances Marion Brown Theater stage October 11, 12, 18, 19 at 7:30 p.m. and October 13, 20 at 2 p.m.

And will be reprising their roles dinner theater style at the Church of the Resurrection October 25, 26 at 7:30 p.m. for the show and 6:30 p.m. for dinner.

Get your tickets reserved now by calling the box office at 315-343-5138 or logging onto: oswegoplayers.org

