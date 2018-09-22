Oswego School Board Plans Executive Session
Written by Contributor, Sep 22, 2018, 0 Comments
OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education has called a special board meeting for executive session only.
This meeting will take place directly after the facilities capital project workshop on September 25.
The capital project workshop will start at 5:30 p.m.
These meetings will be held in the Education Center Conference Room located at Leighton Elementary School.
Please use the playground entrance.