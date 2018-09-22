Go to ...
September 22, 2018

Oswego School Board Plans Executive Session

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education has called a special board meeting for executive session only.

This meeting will take place directly after the facilities capital project workshop on September 25.

The capital project workshop will start at 5:30 p.m.

These meetings will be held in the Education Center Conference Room located at Leighton Elementary School.

Please use the playground entrance.

