Oswego School District Installs Devices To Better Reach Hearing Impaired Children, Adults

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District will add visual cues to the main entrances of each building to better assist those who are hearing impaired.

Installation of a green LED was recently completed at the Oswego Middle School. All OCSD schools are locked to visitors during the school day for safety.

Any visitor to a school building is required to identify themselves prior to gaining access via a remote intercom and door latch mechanism.

The remote system will work with the green LED to light up and alert visitors when the door is unlocked.

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey said as a community, the district accepts and appreciates diversity and will make accommodations necessary to continuously support district students, staff members, visitors and community members who utilize the facilities.

The district is looking to add the green LED feature to all main entrances of buildings that have frequent visitors.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...