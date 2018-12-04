; Oswego Students Participate In Area All-State Ensembles

OSWEGO – Some of Oswego City School District’s most talented high school musicians were selected to participate in the New York State School Music Association’s Zone 4 Area All-State Music Festival.

Held recently in Fulton, the festival served as a celebration of the vocal and instrumental success of each participant.

OCSD students performed alongside some of the top high school musicians and singers from throughout Oswego, Herkimer, Oneida and Madison counties.

Students were selected to perform based on their solo scores in the spring.

The following Oswego High School students were selected for the Area All-State Orchestra: Jesse Young (bassoon), Thomas Wallace (timpani), Elyse Maniccia (violin I), Kristen Bell and Ruhma Khawaja (violin II), Sonja Andrson (viola), Melissa Chun ad Sofia Loazya (cello) and Samuel Woods (string bass).

Treble choir participants included Abigail Cook and Grace Hoffman, both of whom were soprano II. Mixed choir performers were: Audrey Hinman (soprano I), Alyssa Addner, Maria Foti and Abigail McPherson (soprano II), Veronica Jones (alto I), Alison Choate and Shameeka LaLiveres (alto II), Liam Tovey (tenor I), Dieonte Parker (tenor II), and Matthew Oldenburg and Aidan Thompson (bass I).

Meanwhile, Area All-State Band participants included: Elizabeth Martin (flute II), Keegan Thompson (clarinet I), Sasha Loayza (alto saxophone II), Andrew Bornheimer (French horn II), Justin Mull (trombone II) and Jack Dodds, Nicholas DeSacie and Drew Youngman (euphonium).

Each group performed under guest conductors. A public concert attracted several attendees who supported students from OHS and dozens of school districts.

