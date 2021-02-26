This report courtesy of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.

Oswego River report:

The CFS fluctuated between 2500 and 5000 this past week and seems to have leveled off the last few days. This morning’s reading was at 3670. We have had a spike in temperature recently, which has released a lot of the ice buildup. The forecast currently shows mostly above freezing temperatures during the day, so we expect the current trend in conditions to continue.

Use extreme caution, especially when wading. Giant ice chunks could easily take even experienced anglers off their feet.

Our “go-to” bait on the Oswego River this time of year continues to be white jigs with colored heads. Pink, white, and chartreuse heads are ideal. Natural colored eggs sacs are also working well.

Year-Round Notice: There are mandatory personal flotation device (PFD) zones on the river. For more information, visit our website at visitoswegocounty.com and click on the Fishing Report along the top bar on the home page. The Oswego Fire Department offers loaner life jackets at no charge through its “Loaner for Life” program. For more information contact the fire station at 35 E. Cayuga St. by calling 315-343-2161.

Click here for the Brookfield Varick Fish Safely brochure.

Click here for the current water flow.

Salmon River report:

The Pineville gauge was at 512 CFS as of this morning and has mostly hovered around 500 for the past week. Temperatures have been hovering in the mid-40’s, and a lot of angler are taking advantage of these conditions.

The majority of angler are still focusing on the upper river. We’ve seen large numbers in the fly zones especially. But we recommend trying the lower river this week as it has opened a lot and has far less angler pressure.

Overall fishing has also picked up and we have several reports of double hookups or multiple fish in the span of a few hours. Our go-to setup this week for float fishing or bottom bouncing is blue, pink, or white egg sacks. Pink worms and beads are doing well too. For flyfishing, our recommendation are stoneflies and egg patterns. We’ve had some reports of anglers doing well dead drifting with nymphs too.

Continue to be careful of the ice chunks and be sure to check the USGS gauge as well as Safe Waters (Facility 42) for any updates in flows.

Oneida Lake report:

It’s been very warm during the days. Unlike Sandy Pond, Oneida Lake has also experienced several nights where the temperature hovers above freezing. Saturday and Sunday we may experience rain, which will only add to the slushy conditions.

Tuesday might be below freezing again, but that’s the anomaly this week. Use extreme caution on the ice and don’t go out if the warm weather continues.

Sandy Pond report:

The main points of ice access for Sandy Pond are: Greenpoint, “The Elms,” Wigwam, and the new DEC launch at Stanley Drive, which is now a free option for parking, but it is further to walk.

All the recent warm weather makes for a lot of slush and very few anglers. Most days have been warm, but it has been below freezing almost every night. We have reports of an 6-8” base, and no big areas of open water yet. These conditions make the pond fishable as of February 25th, but we recommend going early to avoid the afternoon slush.

With Tuesday being the only day in the forecast below freezing, conditions will likely make the pond unfishable soon.

On February 24th we saw only two groups go out at all, and similar reports this morning. No machines on the ice at this time.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...